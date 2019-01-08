Meyers Jokes About The Dead Americans Trump Spoke Of During Oval Office Address

NBC’s late-night host Seth Meyers cracked a joke about the dead Americans — killed by illegal immigrants — whom President Donald Trump referenced during his Oval Office address to the country on Tuesday night.

Is this Oval Office: SVU? — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 9, 2019

A former colleague of Meyers’ at NBC Megyn Kelly responded to him saying, “I’m sure that’s hysterical to the families of the murder victims the president just discussed.”

The president specifically referenced California police officer Ronil Singh. Singh — who immigrated to the U.S. legally from Fiji — was shot and killed the day after Christmas by an illegal immigrant. He left behind a wife and 5-month old son in addition to his canine partner — who will be retired and sent to live with his family. (RELATED: Police Chief Randy Richardson Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Fallen Officer Ronil Singh)

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was apprehended Dec. 28 for allegedly murdering Officer Singh.

