Stormy Promises To Be In Her Skivvies For Trump’s Address

Stormy Daniels is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s presidential address. While President Trump speaks to the nation, the porn star will be on Instagram in her panties.

If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

Stormy’s irritating press wh*re attorney, Michael Avenatti, certainly supports her actions.

“You will never beat Trump by not engaging him,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Ever. Puppies, daisies and reciting poetry will not get the job done against a bully like Trump. If you want to beat him, you have to get down in the gutter with him, take the punishment and deliver more. Not pretty but necessary.”

Daniels claims she had so-so unprotected sex with Trump in 2006. In 2016, Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen paid her off to keep her mouth shut. Trump has always maintained that the affair never happened and that he didn’t know anything about Cohen paying the porn star $130,000.

Earlier this year, a judge determined that Stormy had to pay Trump nearly $300K in legal fees for what he endured in her attempt to sue him for defamation. Her lawsuit was dismissed in October. Naturally, Trump then called her “horseface” on Twitter. Even now, Stormy claims to have a late January court date that will result in Trump having to pay her.

Last week, Avenatti sort of explained what this means.

“On 1/22, we have a hearing in @StormyDaniels main NDA case,” he tweeted. “Cohen & Trump have filed papers for the hearing admitting they have been misleading the court & public about the payment since March (admitting we were right all along). Yet Trump continues to falsely claim he won. #Bogus.”

But then again, Avenatti always insists he’s right and that he won something when who knows if that is truly the case. The only thing we really know is that he’s thankfully not running for the White House in 2020.

In the meantime, his client, Stormy, performs at places like the Cloakroom, a quaint gentleman’s club in downtown D.C. (RELATED: D.C. Club Welcomes Stormy With Open Arms)

And she’ll show up to Trump’s primetime address in her underwear.