Trump Congratulates Clemson Tigers First Thing Tuesday Morning

President Donald Trump congratulated the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday morning following their Championship win Monday night.

Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019

The Clemson Tigers shocked the world last night when they unseated Alabama as champions in a blowout National Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Tigers managed to bury Alabama in a hard-fought game of offense, 44-16. (RELATED: Clemson’s Head Coach Is Earning A Quarter Million Dollars For National Title Win Over Alabama)

View this post on Instagram History made. #ALLIN A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:27pm PST

Trump often offers praise for South Carolina in his speeches and on his Twitter feed. The feeling is pretty mutual — South Carolina overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2016 and is considering canceling the state’s 2020 primary in order to protect Trump from a challenger.

