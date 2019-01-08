Students Stunned To Find Out Dems Actually Once Supported Stronger Immigration Policies

Campus Reform asked American University students their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s statements on immigration and building the wall in the midst of the partial government shutdown. The only catch? The quotes were actually said by Democratic politicians.

Students were given the following quotes:

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented and unchecked,” which was said by former President Barack Obama said in 2005. “I voted numerous times… to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. And I do think you have to control your borders,” which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in 2008. “Illegal Immigration is wrong, plain and simple. Until the American people are convinced we will stop future flows of illegal immigration, we will make no progress,” which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in 2009.

Many described the statements as “divisive,” “hateful,” and “dehumanizing.”

Reactions were different when finding out the statements were made by Democrats with some speechless and shocked. (RELATED: Here’s How Democrats Have Flip-Flopped On Immigration)

“That’s a very good surprise by the way,” one student said. “If this were a Trump quote, I believe it would be maybe a lot less calculated.”

“They [Obama, Clinton, Schumer] wouldn’t say that,” another student said. “Their demeanor, the way they come off is like, I don’t even know what to say.”

The government went into a partial shutdown on Dec. 22, 2018 after Democrats and Republicans could not reach an agreement on funding for Trump’s proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration.

