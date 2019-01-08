TV Ratings Dip For Clemson’s National Title Win Over Alabama

Clemson’s 44-16 national championship win over Alabama Monday night didn’t put up monster numbers on ESPN.

According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Journal, the game got an overnight rating of 14.6, which means that roughly 14.6 percent of households with televisions watched the game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

It’s the lowest watched broadcast since Alabama beat LSU in 2012.

Clemson’s blowout win over Alabama delivers ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews a 14.6 overnight rating. Lowest for a college football national championship since Bama-LSU in 2012 (13.8 just on ESPN). Thriller last year with Bama-Georgia got a 16.7 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) January 8, 2019

This is really disappointing to me. Clemson thrashing Alabama really was a great game. You’d think more people would want to tune in for that kind of action.

Did people have better things to do? I somehow doubt it. Trevor Lawrence gunning footballs all over the place should have tons of viewers at all times going forward.

I hope we get a rematch between these two teams next season too. Saban puts a quality product out on the field every year, and Dabo Swinney has beaten him twice in the past three years.

Who wouldn’t want to see round five? Anybody claiming that’d be bad football has no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

I hope next time around, the world of college football does a little better than providing an overnight rating under 15. I want that thing in the 20s at a minimum.

Let’s get it done! I don’t want to see these numbers this low ever again.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter