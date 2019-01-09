Americans Support Trump’s Calls To Bring Troops Home From Afghanistan And Syria: Poll

A majority of Americans support President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops fighting in Syria and Afghanistan, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Twenty-five percent of Americans strongly support the decision to bring home troops from Afghanistan and Syria, and 31 percent somewhat support the decision, according to the January poll. Only 11 percent strongly oppose the decision to bring home U.S. troops, and 16 percent somewhat oppose the decision. Just under 20 percent aren’t sure what Trump should do.

The president has sought to bring home troops from Syria since April. Trump announced in December that he would bring home 2,000 troops in Syria and roughly 7,000 of the 14,000 American soldiers in Afghanistan, according to The Atlantic.

“After many years they are coming home,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 23. (RELATED: Trump Beings Withdrawing Troops From Syria)

The poll results are based on responses from 1,989 registered voters who were surveyed between Jan. 4 and 6. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Forty-seven percent of Americans blame Trump for the government shutdown, while 33 percent blame Democrats in Congress, Politico reported Tuesday. Forty-six percent of Americans also have a “totally unfavorable” view of Democrats in Congress, according to the poll.

A majority of Americans believe passing an immigration reform bill is an important priority, but the country is split on whether to erect a border wall, the poll reveals. Thirty percent of the country strongly supports a border wall along the border of Mexico, while 37 percent strongly oppose the wall, according to Politico.

Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night, speaking on the importance of immigration reform and revealing his plan to build a steel barrier along the southern border. He also addressed concerns regarding the safety of migrant children and humanitarian aid.

The president will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis,” according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Tuesday night’s address was Trump’s first prime-time Oval Office address.

Only 37 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, according to the poll. Sixty-three percent say it’s headed in the wrong direction.

