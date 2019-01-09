More NBA Drama: NBA Star Denies Calling His Opponent ‘Gay’ In Bizarre Presser

Jena Greene | Reporter

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins is denying the accusation that he called Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder “gay” during a bizarre postgame presser Tuesday.

The comments came after the Timberwolves 119-117 win Tuesday evening, when Wiggins told reporters that Schroder “was acting crazy for no reason.”

WATCH:

It’s unclear exactly what prompted these comments, but we’re guessing it had something to do with this terrible excuse for a shoving match:

But here’s what makes this whole thing weird… Wiggins later denied ever saying Schroder was “gay”:

We’re going to let the viewers decide for themselves what they hear in that presser. But one thing’s for sure. With the NFL season less than a month away from being over, the NBA drama is quickly bubbling up to the surface to get us through the cold winter months.

