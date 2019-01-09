Will The Arizona Cardinals Sign Johnny Manziel?

The Arizona Cardinals might be the perfect fit for Johnny Manziel if he returns to the NFL in 2019.

Now, I recognize he still has another year of his contract left with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, but for the sake of argument, let’s safely assume that won’t be hard to get out of.

Let’s also take a look at the recent development with the Cardinals that appears to set up a prime situation for Manziel to return to the NFL.

The Cardinals just hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their new head coach. Do you know who Kingsbury coached once upon a time and has always heaped praise on? Johnny Manziel. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The Cardinals new coach was Manziel’s offensive coordinator during his days at Texas A&M. They have a very successful history with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Kingsbury and Manziel also share something else in common that’s very important in the world of professional football.

Erik Burkhardt is both of their agents. That’s right. Burkhardt, who also has a podcast with Manziel, is the man responsible for negotiating Kingsbury’s deal. Would it really be that far fetched to imagine a scenario where Manziel gets a roster spot as a way to return the favor?

Not at all. You might be shocked to learn stuff like that happens in pro sports a lot more than you probably realize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Plus, the Cardinals only have Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon on the roster right now at the quarterback position. I refuse to believe that Manziel couldn’t get the third spot if they decide to carry three QBs or just move on from Glennon being the backup.

This almost makes too much sense. Right now, the Cardinals are without a doubt Manziel’s best shot at getting back into the NFL, and there isn’t a close second.