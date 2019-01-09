CBS Predicts Justin Fields Starts For Ohio State In 2019, Doesn’t Mention Tate Martell In Preview

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell might not be too happy with CBS Sports.

CBS Sports recently released its early top 25 for the 2019 college football season and didn’t even mention Tate in the part about OSU.

Not only did they not mention Tate, but CBS Sports also declared that transfer Justin Fields would start if he was eligible. They wrote the following about the sixth-ranked Buckeyes:

This is assuming Justin Fields indeed does get a waiver to become immediately eligible. If it works out that way, Fields will be the next trigger man on an explosive offense.

I don’t know why, but I straight up laughed out loud when I read this. Martell was popping off before the Rose Bowl about how he’s the guy of the future, and apparently, absolutely nobody believes him.

The fact is, I agree with CBS 100 percent and have been crystal clear about that. Martell is talented, but he’s not the physical specimen that Fields is. That’s pretty important in football. (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Nov 19, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

I mean, this is laugh-out-loud funny when you consider the fact Martell pretty much already guaranteed he’d start in 2019, and doesn’t even get mentioned in CBS’ preview!

You almost have to feel for the kid. Almost! I hope Martell just accepts the fact Fields is more talented, bigger, stronger and is a freak-of-nature athlete.

You can’t fight facts.

I’m sure we’ll hear all about how close this quarterback battle is. That’s what the media loves to do. However, I think we all know who will be getting the majority of snaps week one if they’re eligible, and it’s not going to be Tate Martell.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter