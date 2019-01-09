Chris Pratt Proves Once Again To Be One Of The Good Guys With Police Tribute

Chris Pratt proved once again to be one of the good guys when he shared a touching tribute on Instagram Wednesday in honor of National Law Enforcement Day.

“Today on National Law Enforcement Day I want to give a shout to my brother Cully who’s been a cop for 15 years after serving in the Army for eight. Love you bro! Thank you,” the 39-year-old actor captioned his post. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

“He and his brothers and sisters in blue put their lives on the line every day for their communities,” he added. “They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. On National Law Enforcement Day, we have an opportunity to thank them for their service and offer a token of respect.”

“You are seen. You are appreciated. You are loved. Today we honor you,” he concluded, along with a message that read, “Thank You to all our Police Officers who keep our communities safe.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star recently made headlines when he made his rumored relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram official last month.

In the post on social media, the Marvel star shared a handful of shots of himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter celebrating her birthday and other snaps of them spending time together.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together,” Pratt wrote. “Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

It was the first time, the “Jurassic World” star acknowledged he was in a relationship since he and his ex Anna Faris announced they were separating in 2017 after eight years of marriage.