Clemson And Alabama Lead ESPN’s 2019 ‘Way-To-Early’ College Football Rankings

ESPN has released its “way-too-early” top 10, and it’s led by Clemson and Alabama.

The top 10 are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Ohio State Notre Dame Oklahoma Florida Texas Texas A&M LSU

In the first edition of the 2019 Way-Too-Early rankings, there’s no surprise who’s on top. pic.twitter.com/fj5MpeEXFk — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 8, 2019

There are a few very obvious things to note here. First, ESPN is correct to rank Clemson at the top. Anybody above them would be idiotic. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

The Tigers destroyed Alabama and superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence is returning. Until they lose, Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s guys have to be at the top.

Secondly, how the hell is Georgia above Texas? That makes no sense at all. Texas dismantled the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also returning. In what fantasy land does Georgia appear to be better than Texas? Putting them above Ehlinger and company is one of the dumbest things I’ve seen in a very long time.

Did nobody at ESPN watch the Sugar Bowl? That’d be pretty weird considering it was on their network.

Finally, for the Big Ten only have one top-10 team is a really bad look. That’s embarrassing on every single level.

As a B1G man through and through, we need to go ahead and get that fixed ASAP. OSU deserves its ranking, but we can’t let them stand alone.

It’s going to be a brutal 2019 if the Big Ten doesn’t show up and show out in force in the rankings. I might have to go into hiding, and my crystal blue eyes weren’t created to be hidden from the world.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the rankings and who you’d take number one.