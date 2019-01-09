Consulates And Embassies In Australia Evacuated After Suspicious Packages Found

Your first name

A number of foreign consulates in Australia were evacuated Wednesday after receiving suspicious packages containing potentially “hazardous material.”

The foreign consulates of Germany, Italy, France, Spain, India and South Korea were evacuated as police and ambulatory crews arrived at the various consulates located in Melbourne and Canberra, ABC News reported Wednesday. U.S. and Swiss missions officials also received suspicious packages, according to authorities.

The “Asbestos” labeled packages contained sandwich bags with a kind of fibrous material, according to an employee in New Zealand’s consulate located in Melbourne.

Suspicious packages were also sent to the Israeli Embassy in Canberra and to the diplomatic offices of Greece, France and Hong Kong.

Victoria police believe the packages were delivered to specific targets. No one has been injured.

“The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

Employees at India’s consulate were allowed to re-enter the building after authorities deemed it was safe.

The Argentine consulate received a suspicious package Monday. The package was determined a non-threat after examination, ABC reported. (RELATED: Media Suggest President Trump Is Indirectly Responsible For Suspicious Packages)

Similar threats occurred in October in the U.S. when former President Barack Obama, along with former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, received potentially explosive packages. Left-wing billionaire George Soros and Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz received packages as well.

CNN was also evacuated after receiving a potentially explosive package. No one was injured in the sequence of October threats.

