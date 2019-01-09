Denver Broncos Hire New Coach. How Will Fans React?

William Davis | Contributor

After back-to-back losing seasons, the Denver Broncos have a new coach — and he’s a major change of pace from the last one.

After firing the modest Vance Joseph following a 6-10 campaign, the Broncos are now set to hire defensive firebrand Vic Fangio. Known as the “Godfather” for his hard-nosed personality, Fangio has been with the Chicago Bears for the past four seasons and led a unit that was arguably the best defense in the entire league during the 2018 season. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Vance Joseph)


In addition to hiring Fangio as their head coach, the Broncos are expected to hire Gary Kubiak as the team’s offensive coordinator. Kubiak led Denver to a Super Bowl title in 2015 as the team’s head coach, before retiring due to health issues.

Now, Kubiak is back, and a Denver offense that has struggled mightily these past few years should be much better for it.


This is a great day for Broncos’ fans. The combination of Fangio and Kubiak should give a once proud franchise new hope after three straight tough seasons.

