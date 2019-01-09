Denver Broncos Hire New Coach. How Will Fans React?

After back-to-back losing seasons, the Denver Broncos have a new coach — and he’s a major change of pace from the last one.

After firing the modest Vance Joseph following a 6-10 campaign, the Broncos are now set to hire defensive firebrand Vic Fangio. Known as the “Godfather” for his hard-nosed personality, Fangio has been with the Chicago Bears for the past four seasons and led a unit that was arguably the best defense in the entire league during the 2018 season. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Vance Joseph)

Breaking: Denver has reached an agreement with Bears’ DC Vic Fangio to become the Broncos’ next head coach. (via @AdamSchefter & @DanGrazianoESPN) pic.twitter.com/TmNf1yjTal — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2019



In addition to hiring Fangio as their head coach, the Broncos are expected to hire Gary Kubiak as the team’s offensive coordinator. Kubiak led Denver to a Super Bowl title in 2015 as the team’s head coach, before retiring due to health issues.

Now, Kubiak is back, and a Denver offense that has struggled mightily these past few years should be much better for it.



This is a great day for Broncos’ fans. The combination of Fangio and Kubiak should give a once proud franchise new hope after three straight tough seasons.

