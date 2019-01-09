DNC Chair Tom Perez Chalks Up Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Motherf—er’ Comment To Political ‘Passion’

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was simply being “passionate” when she called President Donald Trump a “motherfu—er” and threatened to impeach him.

“Listen, the congresswoman from Detroit that you’re referring to, she again acknowledged that her comments were inartful and were a distraction. I agree with that,” Perez said on “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday. (RELATED: Sen Kamala Harris Blames Trump For Rashida Tlaib’s Profanity-Laced Tirade)

“Here’s the reality. I appreciate — there’s a lot of passion in Washington. And sometimes when you’re passionate, you say things that aren’t as artful as you’d like them to be,” he continued.

Perez then changed the subject almost immediately and began discussing how Democrats plan to help bring prescription drug prices down.

“Here’s the reality right now, we have a culture of corruption that we have to address. We’re addressing the issues of health care,” he said.

Perez also claimed the border crisis has been “manufactured” and is distracting the country from the real issues.

“This whole border security crisis — and I appreciate the fact that on the chyron at Fox you have crisis in quotes. Because it really, I believe is a manufactured crises. And it’s distracting us from the task at hand, which is bringing down the exorbitant cost of prescription drugs.”

