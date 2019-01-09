Here Are The Eight Republicans Who Voted Against Trump To Fund The Government

Eight Republican congressmen voted against President Donald Trump to approve the individual Financial Services Appropriations bill to reopen a section of the government Wednesday.

The vote was 240 to 188. All Democrats voted “aye.” House Democrats were joined by eight Republicans who voted “yes” on a bill that would fund the Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other key agencies.

The eight Republicans are:

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

Texas Rep. Will Hurd

New York Rep. John Katko

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton

Oregon Rep. Greg Walden

This comes as House Republicans introduced a bill Wednesday that offers to pay federal employees who work during the government shutdown.

As the government is in its 19th day of a partial shutdown, five Republican lawmakers, Reps. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Susan Brooks of Indiana, Scott Tipton of Colorado and Morgan Griffith of Virginia, introduced legislation that would require federal workers be paid during the partial shutdown.

Trump was on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with Republican senators to discuss the shutdown and border wall funding. After the meeting, he said Republicans were “unified.” (RELATED: House Republicans Introduce Bill To Pay Employees Who Work During Shutdown)

Trump also warned Democrats that he may declare a national emergency if they cannot come to an agreement soon.

