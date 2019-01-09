Ivanka Trump Was Asked To Star In This Insanely Popular Dating Show — Here’s What She Said

Ivanka Trump may be happily married now, but, years ago, she was offered the opportunity to find love in front of an audience of millions.

Before she was married to Jared Kushner, the first daughter, 37, was apparently ABC’s first choice to be “The Bachelorette” in the early 2000s. (RELATED: Daily Mail Reporter Gets Fired For Calling ‘Bachelor’ Contestant A ‘Vapid C**t’)

In a 2007 interview with PEOPLE Magazine, which resurfaced this week, Ivanka revealed she was offered the coveted spot as ABC’s most wanted woman.

“I’ve been offered tons of shows, (including) ‘The Bachelorette,'” Ivanka revealed after she was asked if she enjoyed working in television. “I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer.”

ABC’s most recent Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, is now (apparently) happily engaged to contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. A wedding date hasn’t been set but they seem to be enjoying their relationship, and the fame that came along with it:

Seeing as Ivanka has one of the most coveted (and most stable) positions in the White House, we’re willing to bet she decided correctly in leaving the reality TV gigs to her dad.

