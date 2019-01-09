Ivanka Trump Was Asked To Star In This Insanely Popular Dating Show — Here’s What She Said

Jena Greene | Reporter

Ivanka Trump may be happily married now, but, years ago, she was offered the opportunity to find love in front of an audience of millions.

Before she was married to Jared Kushner, the first daughter, 37, was apparently ABC’s first choice to be “The Bachelorette” in the early 2000s. (RELATED: Daily Mail Reporter Gets Fired For Calling ‘Bachelor’ Contestant A ‘Vapid C**t’)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you all for yesterday’s warm birthday wishes!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

In a 2007 interview with PEOPLE Magazine, which resurfaced this week, Ivanka revealed she was offered the coveted spot as ABC’s most wanted woman.

“I’ve been offered tons of shows, (including) ‘The Bachelorette,'” Ivanka revealed after she was asked if she enjoyed working in television. “I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Who else is enjoying #MenTellAll? Becca joins the festivities! #TheBachelorette

A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on

ABC’s most recent Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, is now (apparently) happily engaged to contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. A wedding date hasn’t been set but they seem to be enjoying their relationship, and the fame that came along with it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had some fun with @angfontanaphotography & @bkoof above Donner Lake

A post shared by Garrett Yrigoyen (@gy_yrigoyen) on

Seeing as Ivanka has one of the most coveted (and most stable) positions in the White House, we’re willing to bet she decided correctly in leaving the reality TV gigs to her dad.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : abc ivanka trump the bachelorette
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller