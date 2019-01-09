Jennifer Lopez Dishes On Sexism In Hollywood: You Don’t Get That As Much When You’re A Man’

A recent candid interview with Jennifer Lopez reveals some very interesting things about the superstar’s career and dating life.

Lopez, who currently appears on the February cover feature of Harper's Bazaar, explained that despite her decades of success, she still struggles with sexism in the industry.

“I feel very proud that I’ve survived as long as I have in this business,” Lopez, whose estimated net worth hovers somewhere around $400 million, explained.

And despite her massive success, J-Lo revealed that she still struggles with insecurity.

As she explains:

At this point in my life, I’m trying to give myself more credit. It’s hard when people are always telling you that you’re not good at things or saying, “Why is she successful?” You get a lot of that when you’re a successful woman. You don’t get that as much when you’re a man. The thing about people, women especially, is that you can have 12 people telling you you’re amazing, but that one person kind of putting you down, that’s the voice that sticks in your head.

But despite the pitfalls and obstacles that she has encountered during her time in showbiz, J-Lo is counting her lucky stars.

“I’ve got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend. I don’t have everything figured out, and everything isn’t perfect. But I feel very proud that with all the things I’ve gone through in my personal life, I’m still optimistic and hopeful,” she said.

View this post on Instagram What a year it has been with my love #SECONDACT A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 13, 2018 at 7:10pm PST

It sounds like things couldn’t be going better for J-Lo.

