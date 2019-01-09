Kevin Hart Shuts Down Any Further Oscars Speculation, Will Not Host In 2019

Kevin Hart won’t be hosting the Oscars this year, but the door isn’t fully shut for the future.

The superstar comedian said the following during a Wednesday appearance on “Good Morning America” when discussing if there was still any hope he’d host the Oscars this year or down the road:

I’m not hosting the Oscars this year … it’s hard to predict what can happen. I don’t want people to think there’s a thing between me and the Academy because there isn’t. The Academy, they’re amazing people. The offer was made. It was received. I was excited. Things happened. It didn’t work out the way they should have. Right now from a time perspective, I don’t have the time.

You can watch the segment below.

When asked if he is hosting the Oscars this year, Kevin Hart says “No,” and that it’s too late to prepare. https://t.co/rJdwa6gp1L pic.twitter.com/CUnD20LbK2 — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2019

That should put an end to this whole situation for the time being. Hart had been slated to host the 2019 Academy Awards, but pulled out after backlash surrounding tweets sent several years ago that some considered to be against gay people. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

Since then, he appeared on “Ellen” and it seemed like there was growing momentum for him to return for the 2019 show.

This is all such a shame and it’s another great example of how political correctness has gone about a million miles too far. Hart would have been the perfect choice to host the Oscars. He’s a comedy machine and he’s not overly political.

It should have been a home run choice as far as the casual viewer is concerned. Instead, people had to blow a fuse over tweets sent years ago that were clearly jokes. Hart is a comedian. He tells jokes. You won’t like all of them, but trying to ruin a man’s career over them is absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 5, 2019 at 7:55am PST

Hopefully, he gets the opportunity down the road because he seems like such an obvious choice. In the meantime, everybody should learn to chill out when it comes to comedy.

