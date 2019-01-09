Arizona Cardinals New Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Buyout At USC Was Only $150,000

Kliff Kingsbury’s buyout with the USC Trojans was shockingly low.

The former Trojans offensive coordinator was hired Tuesday as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and money was a big reason why he was so easily able to leave USC.

According to Ian Rapoport, his buyout was only $150,000!

Okay, USC and everybody involved in their program has no reason to complain at all about Kingsbury leaving. I don’t want to hear any complaints ever again about this situation from fans of the Trojans.

If you sign a major coach to a deal that includes a buyout out of only $150,000, then you only have yourself to blame when he leaves. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

That’s a lot of money for the average guy walking down the street, but it’s absolutely nothing for people involved at the highest levels of football. Kingsbury has been a head coach or coordinator for a long time now. Even if he was terrible with money, he could probably find a couple hundred grand under his mattress.

The fact USC signed Kingsbury to this kind of deal tells me that they always believed he’d be gone sooner than later.

More likely than not, the former Texas Tech coach probably wouldn’t agree to sign unless the Trojans kept the buyout super low.

I was shocked when I heard it was only $150,000. Absolutely insane.

Again, there’s not a coach involved at a major level of football that couldn’t get his hands on that kind of money with a single phone call.

Anybody at USC who thought Kingsbury wouldn’t be shopping for other options with a buyout that low is out of their mind. Welcome to the world of football!

