Media Fact Checkers Lie About Trump’s Speech

On today’s episode, we discuss President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech from Tuesday night, the Democratic response, and the media’s so-called fact check on the president.

Listen to the show:

Immediately after the president’s speech to the nation, the media was on its way to making it the most fact-checked speech in history. No detail was too insignificant to be checked. But those fact checks told the audience more about the journalists behind them than they did about the truth of anything the president said. Unambiguous truths were declared to be misleading or lies through twisted logic and absurd nitpicking.

Liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignored the murder of California police officer Ronil Singh by an illegal alien, instead accusing ICE agents of killing illegal immigrants and wondering why they should receive government funding in the first place. She’s more concerned with the treatment of illegal aliens detained at the border than she is with the murder of American citizens. You have to hear the audio to believe it.

Plus, Darth Vader Ginsburg missed her second day of oral arguments in the Supreme Court after cancer surgery, and Alabama residents had to be warned not to eat chicken tenders that had spilled out all over a freeway after a semi-truck overturned. You can’t make this stuff up.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.