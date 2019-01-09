Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Will Only Go To The New York Jets, Won’t Consider Other NFL Jobs

Mike McCarthy will only be coaching for the New York Jets if he’s back in the NFL next season.

According to Adam Schefter, McCarthy won’t consider or pursue any jobs other than the Jets head coach opening.

I don’t blame McCarthy for being picky. He coached the Packers for years, made plenty of money, won a Super Bowl and now he’s kind of in a position to set his own terms.

It’d also be a great hire for the Jets if they are able to convince him to join the organization. The Jets have an elite young quarterback, and coaching development with Sam Darnold will dictate the future of the organization for years to come.

Prior to being canned by the Packers, McCarthy worked with Aaron Rodgers for years. If you’re capable of putting up with the Packers QB, then you’re probably qualified to coach just about any other quarterback out there.

Trust me, I’m sure that handling Aaron Rodgers is a real joy and pleasure at all times around the clock.

If the Jets don’t hire McCarthy, there will be plenty of suitors when the 2020 season rolls around. There’s no way he’s out of coaching forever.

He’s far too talented to be unemployed, even if Packers fans never appreciated the Super Bowl he brought to Green Bay.

