Millennials Are So Helpless They’re Taking ‘Adulting Classes’ To Learn How To Do Things Like Sew A Button

WATCH:

Some Millennials lack basic life skills — so much so that many are signing up for ‘adulting’ classes.

According to reports ‘adulting’ classes are growing in popularity nationwide.

Young people learn things like how to sew buttons, chop vegetables and how to effectively communicate with others.

Is this really necessary?

While I laughed out loud when I first heard about the classes, I discovered very quickly that even an independent millennial like me could use some help in the ‘adulting’ department. (Related: Watch Millennials Roast Trump for Racist Comment — Then Get Told Hillary Clinton Actually Said It.)

