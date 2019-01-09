Ana Navarro Loses It When Steve Cortes Says She’s On The Left

CNN commentator Ana Navarro fired back at Steve Cortes, a former Trump campaign advisor, when he suggested she was on “the left” during a segment on Chris Cuomo’s prime time show Wednesday night.

WATCH:

“You just said that the president is demonizing immigrants, and this is another sort of sleight of hand that the left loves to try to put over on the American people. He has never demonized immigrants. He is against illegal aliens. He’s against breaking and entering into our country. He’s against a lawless border. He loves legal immigrants,” Cortes stated.

“I have asked you in the past, and I will ask you again today to stop referring to me as left. Let me remind you that I was a Republican when Donald Trump was a Democrat. I was a Republican when Donald Trump was an independent,” Navarro responded. “I was a Republican and supporting Republicans when Donald Trump had Hillary and Bill Clinton at his wedding and was giving Nancy Pelosi money.”

She continued, “So the fact that people like you have enabled Donald Trump to take this party hostage and change and give up and compromise convictions and principles, Republican ones that I grew up with does not make me left. I fled left, I fled communism.” (RELATED: CNN’s Ana Navarro Stands Up For Illegal Immigrant Criminals, Compares Trump To A ‘Nazi’ And ‘Slave Owner’)

“This is the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan,” Cortes countered as Navarro continued talking over him. “He might be the most conservative president since Calvin Coolidge. So if you oppose the conservative policies of this president you are de facto a leftie.”

Cuomo tried to settle things down to no avail.

“He is not a conservative!” Navarro yelled. “Do you think that having sex with a stripper is conservative values? Do you think cheating on the stripper with a playboy bunny is conservative values?!”

