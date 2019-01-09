Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Tweets And Deletes Photo Of Himself In A Giants Uniform

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins set the NFL world on fire Tuesday night.

Haskins, who declared for the draft Monday, posted and then deleted a photo of himself on Twitter playing in a Giants uniform with the caption, “Don’t let me go back to the crib.”

The Giants currently hold the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, but moving up to grab Haskins could absolutely be worth it.

If the Giants move up to number one to draft Haskins, that would send some massive shockwaves through the NFL.

He’s widely considered to be the best QB prospect in the draft, he’s used to playing on major stages and he ended up in the largest media market in the country. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Declares For The NFL Draft)

It has all the signs of great entertainment written all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Dec 2, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Plus, the Giants are garbage right now. It’d be reasonable to assume Haskins could play his rookie year with pretty low expectations.

The OSU product could just go out there, sling it, go through his NFL growing pains and the Giants could rebuild over the next year to provide him with the assets Haskins will need to win in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Nov 24, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

I would love to see Haskins in a Giants uniform. He’s got all the star potential in the world, and the NFL needs guys like that in major media markets.

There’s literally no better place than New York. Prepare for chaos if the Giants pull the trigger on moving up to get him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter