Ohio Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating In Classroom Full Of Students

A substitute teacher in Ohio was arrested Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in a classroom of middle school students.

Tracey J. Abraham, 41, was arrested after a Creekside Middle School resource officer received multiple complaints about the substitute teacher allegedly masturbating in the presence of students. Fairfield Police Department charged him with one count of indecency, KDKA reported Wednesday.

“At this time, the school district is not aware of the substitute teacher having physical contact with any of our students,” Fairfield City School District said in a Facebook statement. “In addition, we are not aware of any students being exposed to any nudity. The Creekside Middle School administrative team has made attempts to personally contact the parents/guardians of every student who was in this substitute teacher’s classroom today.”

Rick Abraham, the substitute teacher’s father, says his son has not had such an issue before, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I don’t think what they saw is what really was happening,” Rick Abraham said, the Enquirer reported. (RELATED: Florida Teacher Allegedly Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal’s Party)

Abraham will not be allowed back in the school district to teach, according to the Facebook statement.

Fairfield City School District and Fairfield Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

