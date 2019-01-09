Sarah Silverman Says ‘Hulu Cancelled’ Her ‘I LOVE YOU, AMERICA’ Show

Sarah Silverman announced Wednesday via Twitter that her Hulu show “I Love You, America” has been cancelled after one season.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU, AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken. … So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love,” the 48-year-old comedian/actress, who has never been shy about her thoughts, tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken. … So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019

The series, which hit the air in late 2017, aimed to deal with the political divide in the country and ran for 21 episodes before it was cut, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She’s Now ‘Horrified’ By 2007 Blackface Sketch)

A statement from the producer, Funny or Die, reads, “We are so proud of ‘I Love You, America’ and congratulate Sarah, the producers and the entire team for engaging thoughtful conversation and showcasing such diverse points of view every week.”

“Whether it was connecting with firemen in Mineola, Texas over ‘pooping their pants’ stories, or going on a blind date with a conservative lobbyist in D.C., Sarah’s commitment was boundless and there is nothing more to say than ‘we lerve you” to the whole crew,” it added.

An original description from Hulu about the show read, “With monologues about this very moment coming from her personal point of view, this show aims to venture out of our echo chambers and connect unlike-minded people. The show reunites ourselves with compassion and empathy without missing a comedic beat.”