Slate: Trump's Oval Office Speech 'Was Too Effective For Comfort'

Mike Brest | Reporter

Slate published an article late Tuesday night labeling President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address about the government shutdown and border wall as “too effective.”

Written by Yascha Mounk, the story was entitled, “Trump’s Speech Was Too Effective for Comfort“.

“President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Tuesday night was unimaginative, lacking in energy, and filled with his habitual lies and misrepresentations,” the article begins. “It was also worryingly effective.”

It continued, “We’ve become so accustomed to seeing Trump rail without discipline or coherence that it is easy to forget how powerful this basic message is: In his speech, Trump proposed immoral policies while claiming the high ground for himself and made a case that was designed to give the impression that he actually cares about the future of America.”

Trump’s speech came in the middle of the third week of the partial government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats fight over spending on the border wall. Trump has demanded over $5 billion for his proposed wall, while the Democrats have only offered under $2 billion for “border security.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The article then shifted focus to Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer’s rebuttal. In their response, they were very critical of the president and what he said during his speech. (RELATED: Media Struggles To Find Fibs In Trump’s Oval Office Speech)

“The scary resonance of Trump’s themes helps to explain why the official Democratic response by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi felt worryingly flat,” the story adds. “It is not just that, even on their best day, neither of them can match the ability to hold the attention of an audience that Trump retains even on his worst.”

