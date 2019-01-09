Student Allegedly Stabs And Hurts Classmate With Scissors At Michigan Middle School

A student allegedly stabbed and wounded a classmate at a Michigan middle school Tuesday.

Police went to Anderson Middle School in Berkeley, Michigan, Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. The stabber was taken into custody while the wounded student was taken to the hospital.

Both students were seventh graders. The stabber is believed to be a female while the victim a male student, Click On Detroit reported. (RELATED: Middle School Girls’ Alleged Plan To Stab Students And Drink Their Blood Foiled)

The victim is expected to get better, the AP reported. It is unclear about the motivations for the stabbing, however.

About 30 students were in the classroom at the time of the incident, according to Click On Detroit. Extra counselors will be on school premises Wednesday.

“Please remind your children that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult,” school principal Michael Ross said in a statement, Click On Detroit reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Berkley is under 30 minutes outside of Detroit.

Berkley School District did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

