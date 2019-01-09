Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Leads 2019 Heisman Odds

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

The top odds, according to OddsShark, are below:

Lawrence +300

Tagovailoa +350

Fromm +850

Taylor +900

Swift/Etienne +950

Ehlinger +1000

This shouldn’t surprise a single person on the planet. Lawrence should be the top person in the odds afterthe way he ended the season — which involved murdering Nick Saban and Alabama’s championship hopes. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

I’d honestly be shocked if anybody else was at the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 8, 2019 at 8:40am PST

Tua in the second spot also makes a ton of sense. He nearly won the award this year before being edged out by Kyler Murray.

There’s no doubt he should be set up for another great season with the Tide next year. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t put up great numbers and lead Alabama to plenty of wins in his second full year as the starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

I’m also happy to see my guy Jonathan Taylor getting some respect with the fourth best odds. He has had two outstanding seasons for the Badgers in his first couple of years on campus.

He’s arguably the greatest running back in America, and he proves that on a weekly basis.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking to take home the prestigious trophy in 2019. It should be a fun year.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter