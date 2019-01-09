‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto Discusses Potential Fourth Season Of The Show

Fans of the HBO hit show “True Detective” can rejoice because creator Nic Pizzolatto has made it seem like there will be a fourth season.

Pizzolatto told Entertainment Weekly the following when discussing a potential fourth season:

After one of these I always feel so depleted. But I have to say … I have an idea … and it’s wild. It’s really, really wild. Where do you even go after this [season]? I just had a lead character who’s 35, 45 and 70 all at the same time and this mystery that has to reach false resolutions and keep going into the future without cheating the audience and all these complicated structural elements. But I have an idea that’s kind of crazy. I think it needs to percolate for a while. I was looking to do another series, maybe a movie, in the meantime, but yeah. I have an idea…

I like the sound of this a lot. The third season comes out this Sunday, and now it sounds like the man behind the magic already has ideas for the fourth run.

Is there any chance Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey could return? It never hurts to dream, right? (RELATED: ‘True Detective’ Is One Of The Most Underrated Shows Ever Made For A Very Simple Reason)

Let’s all hope the third season manages to be outstanding before we even start getting our hopes up about the fourth.

Will that be difficult to do? Yes, because this show should always get our hopes us but we still have to stay focused on the prize ahead of us.

I honestly don’t know what you’re doing with your life if you’re not a fan of “True Detective.” As I’ve said many times, the first season might be the greatest single season of television in history.

McConaughey and Harrelson on screen together was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. You can tell me I’m wrong, but I’m just to tell you that you’re an uneducated idiot. I will go down with the ship defending the honor of the first season if that’s what it comes to.

Season two wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t nearly as good. I give it a solid 7/10 or 7.5/10. That’s a very respectable score on my scale.

Plus, Rachel McAdams is an absolute smoke.

Make sure to tune in Sunday and let us know in the comments what ideas could in play for the fourth season.