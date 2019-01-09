Tucker Asks Democratic Commentator For The Difference Between An ‘Immoral And A Moral Physical Barrier’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Democratic political commentator Jonathan Harris to describe the difference between an “immoral and a moral physical barrier on our border.”

Harris quickly managed to paint himself into a corner as he attempted to justify Democratic leadership’s refusal to give President Trump money to fund a border barrier.

“There’s a difference between a physical barrier — most of which is already in place — and a concrete wall which Trump wants,” Harris said as the two began discussing the issue.

“What is the difference between what they have voted for and what [Trump is] proposing?” Carlson asked.

“I think it hinges less upon what is there and more about the $5 billion he wants to build something else,” Harris responded. “They have already voted in support of fencing there. Trump actually criticized it.”

Harris quoted a CBS report saying the wall would only stop a third of illegal immigration, then called funding it "a waste of money."

“So Democrats are budget hawks now?” Tucker asked, laughing.

Harris laughed, then mentioned the balanced budget under Clinton before saying that they are “kind of,” but “they just don’t talk about it.”

“Democrats are saying his proposal is immoral,” Tucker pressed. “Their proposal is moral. What’s the difference between an immoral and a moral physical barrier on our border?”

“Because one doesn’t cost $5 billion,” Harris responded.

“So it’s the cost that is immoral,” said Carlson. “So any time we spend $5 billion needlessly, we’re committing an immoral act?”

“It’s not about committing an immoral act,” said Harris. “This is about spending $5 billion to build a wall, that is ineffective to address the illegal immigration that does not come from our southern border but comes from legal ports of entry.”

Carlson pointed out the hypocrisy of Harris’ view by citing a parallel example of whether or not Harris would be “willing to shut down the government” over “$5 billion we spent on something that would not help the country.”

“That would be problematic,” said Harris. “I’m not president. Trump is president and he shut down the government.”

“So the cost, the nature of the barrier, those are not relevant to anything,” noted the Fox News host. “What we’re talking about is the fear what Trump is proposing might actually work. That’s the actual problem.”

