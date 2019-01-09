UCLA To Host Black Alumni Association Social Justice Summit, Featuring Communist Militant Angela Davis

UCLA will host a Social Justice Summit organized by the Black Alumni Association on Jan. 12, featuring and co-hosted by infamous far-left radical and militant civil rights activist Angela Davis.

The event will be held on the UCLA campus in the Meyer and Rene Luskin Conference Center, and feature several African American speakers including the rapper Common, Ohio State Sen. and President of Our Revolution Nina Turner, and liberal extremist Angela Davis.

???????? Los Angeles! Join Our Revolution President @ninaturner, Angela Davis, @common, and more at the @BlackBruinAlum Social Justice Summit this Saturday, January 12th! This event is FREE but you must register for the event here: https://t.co/ZVD88Nr6oB pic.twitter.com/KTXRLzjAny — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) January 7, 2019

Davis was reportedly deeply involved with the Communist Party USA, as well as the Black Panther Party during the Civil Rights Era. She was linked to a courtroom shooting in 1970 in Marin County, Calfiornia, allegedly supplying firearms and ammunition to a black teen who shot and killed a judge as he attempted to escape with two black convicts who were being prosecuted for killing a prison guard. In the days following the incident, the FBI listed Davis as one of their ten most wanted fugitives. Davis was eventually sent to jail for her connection to the courtroom melee, but was acquitted for all charges since her technical ownership of the firearms used in the shooting was not substantive enough for her to be found guilty of involvement.

Davis frequently expressed, and continues to express militant solutions to social justice issues, echoing the extremist rhetoric of the Black Panther Party. More recently, Davis retired from her position as a professor at the University of California Santa Cruz, where she taught Feminist Studies. Further details of Angela Davis’ role in far-left activism can be found in her autobiography.

According to the event description on the UCLA Black Alumni Association’s website, this will be the second time the event is held, with last year’s event focusing on “issues like mass incarceration and police brutality, the role of pop culture figures in politics, the Million Dollar Hoods project and current popular movements in society.”

This year’s Social Justice Summit will include the topics: “Mental Health Matters,” “Hip Hop and Public Policy,” and “The Movement Matters.”