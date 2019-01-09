VOTE: Which Is The Greatest Wall In History?

Walls surround us everyday, but for most of us, the walls we typically see are just walls; there’s nothing extraordinary about them. Only a handful of walls in world history have been considered “great.”

When President Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, he declared, “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border.”

Three and a half years later, Trump is still pushing for his wall’s funding and construction. During his Oval Office address on January 8, Trump said that he and law enforcement professionals have asked Congress for $5.7 billion to build the wall.

“This barrier is absolutely critical to border security,” Trump said.

Trump closed his address by urging Congress members to support the wall; however, following the address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both delivered their own speeches calling the wall ineffective.

While Trump’s proposed wall is the one currently attracting attention, it’s not the first to do so. 10 of history’s most famous walls can be found below.

Which is the greatest? Vote!