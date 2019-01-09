Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Joe Rudolph Interviews For Temple Head Coaching Job

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Wisconsin Badgers might soon be in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Bruce Feldman, Badgers OC Joe Rudolph interviewed for the Temple head coach opening Tuesday and was “impressive.”

Rudolph leaving the program wouldn’t be good news at all. In fact, there’s a strong case to be made that it could be a disaster.

The Badgers had a bad year this past season, but we had some very bright spots on our offense. I don’t want that guy leaving, especially because superstar QB recruit Graham Mertz is now on campus. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

I want Rudolph tutoring that kid every single day. I don’t want Paul Chryst to be searching for a new OC as the greatest QB recruit in school history is trying to get reps. That doesn’t sound like a formula for success.

Plus, is being the head coach of Temple really the upgrade from being the offensive coordinator at a Big Ten powerhouse program? Not really.

I want Rudolph to have success, but he could get a major head coaching job if he crushes it with the Badgers for a couple more years. I want everybody to be successful in life, but I also want Wisconsin to be the best we can be. Right now, I’m not sure Rudolph leaving helps us reach that goal. Hang with me for a bit longer, Rudolph.

It’ll all work out in the end. It just doesn’t have to work out today.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : college football graham mertz paul chryst wisconsin badgers
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller