Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Joe Rudolph Interviews For Temple Head Coaching Job

The Wisconsin Badgers might soon be in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Bruce Feldman, Badgers OC Joe Rudolph interviewed for the Temple head coach opening Tuesday and was “impressive.”

SOURCE: #Wisconsin offensive coordinator/OL coach Joe Rudolph has interviewed with #Temple for the Owls head coaching job, and word is he was impressive. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2019

Rudolph leaving the program wouldn’t be good news at all. In fact, there’s a strong case to be made that it could be a disaster.

The Badgers had a bad year this past season, but we had some very bright spots on our offense. I don’t want that guy leaving, especially because superstar QB recruit Graham Mertz is now on campus. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

I want Rudolph tutoring that kid every single day. I don’t want Paul Chryst to be searching for a new OC as the greatest QB recruit in school history is trying to get reps. That doesn’t sound like a formula for success.

Blue Valley North’s Graham Mertz had himself a DAY at the All-American Bowl –Game record 5 TD passes on just 7 completions

–Awarded MVP trophy before game even ends

–Team wins 48-17 Pretty good for a kid from Kansas#CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/6SDCeTmYkk — CatchItKansas (@CatchItKansas) January 5, 2019

Plus, is being the head coach of Temple really the upgrade from being the offensive coordinator at a Big Ten powerhouse program? Not really.

I want Rudolph to have success, but he could get a major head coaching job if he crushes it with the Badgers for a couple more years. I want everybody to be successful in life, but I also want Wisconsin to be the best we can be. Right now, I’m not sure Rudolph leaving helps us reach that goal. Hang with me for a bit longer, Rudolph.

It’ll all work out in the end. It just doesn’t have to work out today.

