Clemson Favored To Win 2019 College Football National Championship

The Clemson Tigers are heavy favorites to win the college football national title next season.

The odds, according to SuperBookUSA, are as follows:

Clemson 9/5

Bama 5/2

UGA, OhioSt 12/1

Michigan 14/1

OU 15/1

Texas 20/1

UF, Notre-Dame, Nebraska, Wash 25/1

Oregon 30/1

Auburn, LSU, MissSt, Wisconsin 50/1

A&M, Miami, Utah, USC 80/1

FSU, Iowa, PennSt, VaTech 100/1

I mean, those odds make everything pretty clear. It’s Clemson, Alabama and then everybody else. Why wouldn’t it be that way? (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Those were the two best teams this past season, and Clemson absolutely smoked the Crimson Tide. That wasn’t a national title game. It was an execution on live television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 10, 2019 at 9:25am PST

Ohio State at 12/1 is also a nice value. The Buckeyes now have Justin Fields under center, they’re loaded all over the field and their new quarterback might be the piece necessary to get them to the playoff.

Fields can play, Ryan Day can coach and the Buckeyes should be rolling in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 7, 2019 at 12:50pm PST

Finally, I’m willing to bet all my money on Wisconsin at 50/1 this very second. What an amazing bargain line.

Did the oddsmakers forget the second coming of Bart Starr arrived on campus and his name is Graham Mertz?

My Wisconsin Badgers are going to royally cause some damage in the Big Ten next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 5, 2019 at 1:35pm PST

Yes, we just finished a bad year, but we’re bouncing back in a big way.

Either get on board or get the hell out of the way.

