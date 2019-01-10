Anna Faris Opens Up About New Relationship And Spicing Things Up: ‘I Like To Play Really Trashy Girls’

Anna Faris got very personal about her new rumored relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett and steps she’s taken to spice things up in the bedroom, including playing “really trashy girls.”

“Sometimes I’ll put on like a short black bob wig that I have and I play a different character because I am an actress,” the 42-year-old actress shared during her “Unqualified” podcast Thursday, per E! News.

“I like to play different characters sometimes in a romantic situation,” she added. “I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also like a turn on for a partner.” (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

Faris continued, “I also like to play really trashy girls because I am not a great lover. I’m very lazy. Usually, I like to call myself a stripper named Tragedy. It turns me on.”

Earlier in the show, “The House Bunny” star, who has previously opened up about her former marriage, talked about the challenges of co-parenting her six-year-old son with her ex Chris Pratt following their announcement in 2017 they were splitting after eight years of marriage. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has also been vocal about the split when he shared how “divorce sucks.”

“Chris and I work really hard ’cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy,” Faris said. “We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships … but it is … it’s like how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?”

“I do want to reiterate though, that I f–king acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there is bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us all human,” she added. “But the long game is just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f–king sucks until, then what happens though, is that everyone’s happy.”