Cops Crash R. Kelly’s Birthday Party For Supposed Arrest Warrant. Here’s What Went Down

Police were called to a blowout birthday bash for rapper R. Kelly in Chicago early Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, the now-infamous rapper was partying at club V75 Chicago in the wee hours of Thursday morning when a caller told the police there was a warrant out for his arrest. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star To R. Kelly: Kill Yourself While In Jail)

You can listen to some of the police scanner audio below:

When police arrived on scene, they located R. Kelly but did not find a warrant out for his arrest and told him he was free to go.

View this post on Instagram (.) #bornforthis A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:15am PST

R. Kelly is getting a lot of unflattering headlines this month after Lifetime’s docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” was released. The series chronicles various stories and allegations from R. Kelly’s sexual abuse victims, who claim the rapper was a pedophile and ran a sex cult, among other things.

It’s unclear if the Chicago caller actually thought there was an arrest warrant out for R. Kelly, or if they were just trying to scare him.

But the party went on. He can be heard on video saying, “I don’t give a f**k about what’s going on tonight!” which is likely a reference to the swirling allegations surrounding him right now.

Follow Jena on Twitter