CNN’s Jim Acosta Argues With Donald Trump Jr. Over Border Wall Video

CNN’s Jim Acosta has been getting roasted by conservatives for posting a video that made a great argument for the border wall.

Acosta was reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, covering the Presidential visit to the border town in the wake of the government shutdown over disagreements on border security funding. As Acosta awaited the president, he took a video of himself wandering along the secure border wall, describing how safe he felt.

“We’re not seeing any imminent danger — There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about,” Acosta said in the video. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

“I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” Acosta tweeted in conjunction with the video.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. responded, “Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving Trump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!!”

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

Acosta responded, attempting to make an argument for Trump reopening the government.

It’s a little strange Don. You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye https://t.co/UY0NMye8BO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. was having none of it, responding “I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL.”

I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL. So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye https://t.co/BtdJ3GcxSV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

“So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer,” Jr. concluded.

Acosta has yet to respond.