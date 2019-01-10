Houston Favored To Land Jalen Hurts If He Transfers From Alabama

The Houston Cougars are favored to get Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts if he does decide to transfer.

The odds, according to BetDSI, are as follows:

Houston +150

Arizona +300

Maryland +400

UCLA +500

TCU +500

FSU +750

Florida +1000

L’ville +1000

TENN +1000

Could you imagine Jalen Hurts playing at Houston? He would absolutely destroy defenders in the AAC. People seem to forget just how dominant he was as a player after he got relegated to second string in favor of Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts could absolute feast with the Cougars and new head coach Dana Holgorsen. Players of Hurts’ caliber rarely ever end up at schools like Houston. (RELATED: Houston Hires West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen To Be Their New Football Coach)

They end up at places like SEC programs and generally dominate there. Hurts isn’t leaving because he’s not good enough to play in the SEC. He’s leaving because Tua is just better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

I hope that Hurts finds success where ever he ends up if he does leave the Crimson Tide behind. He is a hero in Tuscaloosa after the Georgia game, and they will always love him.

Did he have the career for Nick Saban he wanted? Probably not, but that’s just life. You need to learn how to move on and keep dominating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Nov 17, 2018 at 6:37pm PST

Hurts just needs to keep getting reps and keep getting better. Everything else will take care of itself.

I can’t wait to see who he suits up for in 2019. No matter what, Alabama fans will always love him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter