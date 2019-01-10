Jeff Bezos, The Richest Man In Recorded History, Does NOT Have A Prenup. Here’s What His Ex-Wife Could Walk Away With

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in recorded history and founder of Amazon, is getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.

The billionaire, who has been married for 25 years to wife Mackenzie Bezos, reportedly does not have a prenuptial agreement with his wife and will now have to deal with a mountain of complications. There’s a good chance that Bezos will have to split his $137 billion fortune down the middle. (RELATED: People Are Already Taking Bets On How Old Jeff Bezos’ Next Girlfriend Will Be)

Jeff Bezos got engaged to Mackenzie just three months after meeting. They married three months after that and moved from their comfortable jobs on Wall Street across the country to Washington, so Bezos could start Amazon. Neither expected him to make it so big; TMZ reports that he didn’t even make his first million until 1997 — four years into their marriage.

Bezos is considered the 25th largest landowner in the country, with 400,000 acres worth of property. Those properties are scattered across Medina, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Beverly Hills, California; Van Horn, Texas; and New York City. In other words, splitting all of that up won’t come easy…or cheap.

Meanwhile, those who bet that Bezos’ next girlfriend would be older than 28.5 would be correct, since his new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, is 49.

Sanchez is a former host for the hit show “So You Think You Can Dance?” Sanchez began dating Bezos in mid-2018, and is thought to be the whole reason for the divorce. Sanchez and her now-separated partner, Patrick Whitesell, were close to Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos for over a decade. Both spouses are said to have had knowledge of the relationship.

Looks like it’s only bound to get more complicated from here.

