Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon Sits Out Practice Prior To Playoff Game Against The Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon isn’t at 100 percent right now, and that might have some fans concerned.

Gordon didn’t practice Wednesday due to a sore knee as a playoff game against the New England Patriots is on the horizon, according to NESN.com.

Let me be crystal clear here. The Chargers don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of beating the Patriots if Gordon doesn’t play.

The Chargers are a substantially different team without the threat of him busting massive runs on the field. They have to scheme in an entirely different way. (RELATED: The Most Important Man In The Cleveland Browns Organization Suffers Horrible Injury)

You’re talking about a team having to play without one of the best running backs in the game. And the way they’ll have to adapt, it won’t be easy at all.

Now, Gordon could obviously still play. It’s only one practice, but it’s still not going to inspire a ton of hope in the fans.

The Chargers will struggle mightily to move the ball if he’s not at 100 percent or very close to it.

If I’m a Patriots fan right now, I’d be smiling at the prospect that Gordon might not be anywhere near healthy enough to be his usual elite self.

Obviously, you never want to cheer for somebody to get hurt, but I think we’re all realistic when it comes to teams missing their best players.

Opposing fans will never hate to see that happen. You can catch the Patriots play the Chargers at 1:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

