Mike McCarthy Won’t Coach In The NFL During The 2019 Season

Mike McCarthy will sit out the entire 2019 NFL season.

McCarthy told ESPN the following Thursday:

I’ll be locked and loaded and ready to go for next year … We looked at everything, and it was either New York or stay out. That was our outlook. My family’s excited. We were eating dinner when I got the message [about the Jets], and they all started cheering. So it was kind of funny. I think it tells you where they’re at.

Well, this shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. The former Green Bay Packers coach had made it clear he only wanted the Jets job, and he didn’t get it. (RELATED: New York Jets Hire Adam Gase As Their Next Head Coach)

Once that was determined, I think we all could safely assume that he wouldn’t be coaching in 2019.

This isn’t the worst-case scenario for McCarthy. He’s made a ton of money, he can now relax for a year and then he can see what openings there are in 2019.

As there is every year in the offseason, plenty of jobs will open up. The only question will be how many of them will actually be decent jobs as compared to complete dumpster fires.

As I’ve said many different times already, the Packers are going to come to regret firing McCarthy. He won them a Super Bowl, and they canned him.

Then, they turned around and hired Matt LaFleur, who doesn’t have a ton of experience. (RELATED: Green Bay Packers Set To Hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur As Their New Head Coach)

It better work if you pull a move like that or it will come back to bite you. You can bet on that.

