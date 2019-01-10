New York Jets Hire Adam Gase As Their Next Head Coach

Adam Gase is the new head coach of the New York Jets.

Gase, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the regular season, was hired Thursday by the Jets, according to Ian Rapoport. Contract and salary details aren’t known at this time.

The #Jets are hiring former #Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their new coach. He beat them for years, now he joins them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jets are hiring Adam Gase as their new coach. pic.twitter.com/z0DXkD2Swj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

Gase isn’t a bad hire at all. There had been plenty of reporting that Mike McCarthy might be the guy, but the organization clearly decided to go in a different direction.

It also sounds like Gase getting brought in by the organization has a lot to do with his skills when it comes to working with quarterbacks. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

He had Ryan Tannehill in Miami, and was able to milk him for all the QB was worth. Now, he’ll have Sam Darnold to teach in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) on Dec 9, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Gase does have his work cutout for him without out a doubt. The Jets haven’t been good for several years, and the fanbase has had enough of absolutely sucking.

Can Gase turn them around? Only time will tell, but we know what he did in Miami. He did a lot more with the Dolphins than he gets credited with, and that’s a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Jan 4, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

Let’s not forget that Brock Osweiler was their QB at one point this year. There’s only so much you can do in a situation like that.

Time will tell how successful he’ll be, but I like this hire a lot. He’s got the experience, and he could be the perfect man for Darnold to grow under.

