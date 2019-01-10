REPORT: The Oscars Won’t Have A Host, Will Attack Trump Heavily

The Oscars are expected to not have a host for the 2019 show.

Kevin Hart was supposed to do it, but fell out of favor after people complained about tweets from years ago. It was an absurd situation that was embarrassing for people flipping out. Hart also confirmed Wednesday that he was absolutely out. Now, it’s likely there won’t be a host at all.

Variety reported the following Wednesday:

The Oscars are poised to embark on one of the most radical reinventions in the awards show’s long history. For the first time in nearly three decades, the biggest night in movies plans to go without a host, individuals with knowledge of the plans told Variety. Producers will select a crop of A-listers to introduce various segments instead of relying on one marquee name to kick things off in a monologue filled with Trump zingers, said the insiders.

Yes, this is just what I was hoping for when it came to the Academy Awards this season. Instead of a super funny guy like Kevin Hart, I wanted no host at all and a bunch of political jokes. That’s exactly what people in the middle of America want. Very smart. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

In all seriousness, this has turned into an absolute disaster for the Academy. They went from having Kevin Hart — a great choice — lined up to lead the way, and now we’re promised nothing other than celebrities making fun of Trump.

I don’t care if you love Trump or hate him, but this idea doesn’t sound entertaining at all. In fact, it sounds boring as hell. Why would anybody want to watch this inevitable train wreck? I want to be entertained, and getting political isn’t entertaining at all to me.

Are there no other comedians available to hire? It just doesn’t make sense that this is the strategy they’re pursuing.

It’s almost like the people in charge want the television ratings to tank. Will I still tune in? Sure. I’ll watch it for at least a little bit, but something tells me there won’t be that many laughs to be had.

This could also be a huge blessing in disguise. If the show absolutely tanks, then maybe they’ll never go down this path again. We can always dream, right?

You can catch the Academy Awards Feb. 24 on ABC.

