Police Suicides Are Up, Retired Cop Says ‘Ferguson Effect’ Is Partly To Blame

WATCH:

Police suicides are up nationwide, and the numbers are staggering.

Retired police officer and forensic criminologist Dr. Ron Martinelli says the ‘Ferguson effect’ is partly to blame.

At least 160 police officer took their own lives in 2018, which is more than the number of officers who died while on the job, according to Blue H.E.L.P.

“Not only do they have to worry about losing their lives or getting injured while in the line of duty, but they have to worry if they’re going to lose their job, or get sued,” said Martinelli. (RELATED: Cops Quit Baltimore Force in Droves While Murder Soars.)

—-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter