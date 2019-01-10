REPORT: Kyler Murray Expected To Enter The NFL Draft, Likely Will Be 1st Round Pick

Oklahoma Sooners superstar quarterback Kyler Murray is now expected to enter the NFL draft.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Sooners Heisman winner will enter the draft at some point in the coming days. He is also expected to be a first round pick, which means there’d be more guaranteed money for him in football than in baseball in the immediate future. His MLB rights are currently owned by the Oakland A’s, who have also given him just under $5 million in signing bonus money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 18, 2018 at 8:43pm PST

There’s also a chance he could be the first pick overall. The Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach and he’s on the record saying he’d take Murray with the first overall pick of the draft. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

In October 2018, Kliff Kingsbury said he would take Kyler Murray as the first pick of the NFL draft if he could. There’s a San Francisco Chronicle report that he’s expected to declare and Kingsbury’s @AZCardinals are first on the clock pic.twitter.com/ERF1lFz5qg — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2019

I’ve already said the Cardinals should take Murray with the first pick now that Kingsbury is running the show. They should implement a fast paced college style offense and see where it goes.

Can it get worse for the Cardinals? Probably not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

If the Cardinals don’t take him, there’s still likely several teams in the first round that would use a pick on him.

The money for first round NFL picks is simply better than MLB for rookie deals. He should take the money and run with it.

Now, if he slips out of the first round, then we’re having a different conversation. However, I don’t think the electric dual-threat QB would be entering the draft if he didn’t think he was a lock for the first round.

It should be fun to see what teams begin to really do their due diligence on him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter