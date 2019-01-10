Los Angeles Rams Running Back Todd Gurley Returns To Practice As Cowboys Game Looms

Los Angeles Rams superstar running back Todd Gurley was back on the field Wednesday.

Gurley has been nursing a hurt knee that has kept him off the field, and that could be a major issue for the team’s upcoming game against the Cowboys.

Well, fans can breath a bit easier because he looked to be doing just fine in a video posted by the team during a Wednesday practice session. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

Rams fans better hope like hell Gurley is good to go Saturday against Dallas. He’s the best player on the team by far, and it’s pretty hard to win playoff games when your star player doesn’t play.

No team in the league has a better shot at winning when their best player sits on the sideline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jan 9, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

Especially when the healthy, young running back is borderline unstoppable. Gurley tears it up with absolute ease, and that’s exactly what the Rams are going to need to beat the Cowboys.

Judging from the video above, I’d say he’s going to be a full go Saturday against Dallas. If he wasn’t ready to run, they wouldn’t be risking anything by having him do drills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jan 7, 2019 at 11:55am PST

Get ready, folks, because Saturday night should be some outstanding NFL action.

