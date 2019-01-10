Trump Stands Up To Chuck And Nancy

Today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast is all about the border, more specifically the wall. A contentious meeting of Republicans and Democrats with the president at the White House ended with Donald Trump walking out once Democrats admitted they didn’t come to negotiate, they came for surrender. But the president wouldn’t surrender, and Democrats are now shifting to the defensive. We make the case.

How long will the shutdown last? Democrats seem to expect the president to cave. But, at least for now, he has held firm. After the Oval Office address Tuesday, Democrats are starting to realize that victory might not come as easily as they had hoped.

The longer the shutdown lasts, the more pressure there will be on Democrats to give the president the $5 billion for a wall. It is, after all, just less than half of what the federal government spends on a daily basis. The longer it lasts, the more people will wonder why Democrats are opposed to this simple measure to secure our border. When Democrats move to pass “Medicare for All,” which will cost trillions of dollars, it’ll be tougher for them to make the case that we can’t afford a measly $5 billion.

All this and more, including a lot of audio from both sides, on the show today.

