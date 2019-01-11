Cody Parkey Speaks Out After That Heartbreaking Bears Kick. Here’s What He Said

Bears kicker Cody Parkey is staying far away from social media following his blocked kick against the Eagles on Sunday, which is why everyone wants to know how his interview with the “Today Show” went on Friday.

Parkey, whose missed field goal went viral on Sunday, says he’s not engaging on social media platforms after receiving so much online hate for contributing to the loss of the Bears’ chances at a playoff run. We haven’t heard much from the young kicker until he re-emerged for a segment with the cast of the “Today Show.” (RELATED: NFL Announces Update On The Missed Kick At The End Of The Bears-Eagles Game)

“I’m disappointed,” Parkey said of his performance on Sunday. “I let the fans, my teammates and the whole organization down. But, I’ll continue to keep my head held high because football is what I do, it’s not who I am.”

WATCH:

“As a kicker, you live for those moments – I had a lot of confidence going into that kick…I’m disappointed.” @ChicagoBears kicker @CParkey36 on last Sunday night’s field goal that would’ve sent his team to the next playoff round pic.twitter.com/SEV87eKgs7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2019

Parkey, who is just 26 years old, has certainly received his fair share of criticism over the past week. But more clearheaded sports fans have also commended the young pro on his ability to take the loss on the chin and keep moving.

He received plenty of praise for his postgame presser immediately after the shock of the loss:

“You can’t make this up. I feel terrible,” he told reporters. “I let the team down, that’s on me. So I have to own it. I have to be a man, and that’s unfortunately the way it went today.”

