Behati Prinsloo Talks About Her Relationship With Adam Levine, Calls It ‘A Wild Ride’

Behati Prinsloo opened up about the early stages of her relationship with husband Adam Levine and admitted it was a “wild ride” before they got married.

“I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it,” the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared with Net-A-Porter’s Porter Edit’s magazine Friday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other,” she added. “It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person.”

Prinsloo continued, “I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. ”

“Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy,” the lingerie model admitted.

“We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married,” she added. “It was a wild ride!”

Later, she talked about how she never felt pressure after having two kids “to get back in shape,” not even from the lingerie company.

“I didn’t feel pressure to get back in shape [after having children]. I got pregnant [with daughter Gio, now 11 months] seven months after I had my first baby [daughter Dusty, now two]. I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn’t want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time.”

“I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing,” she added. “After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier.”

Prinsloo continued, “No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with – they never asked me when I was going to be back.”

“I did the Victoria’s Secret Show eight months after I had Gio,” the supermodel shared. “I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.’ It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.”

Check out her appearance and others from the 2018 annual show held in New York City.